Travel

Former Ohio prison offers ghost hunts and tours

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Ghost tours and hunts are available at the Ohio State Reformatory, a defunct prison complex in Mansfield where 'The Shawshank Redemption' was filmed.
Do the ghosts of inmates past haunt the halls of the Ohio State Reformatory?

Closed since 1990, the Mansfield facility is now open for various ghost hunts and tours and bills itself as one of the most haunted places in America.

With its foreboding Romanesque turrets and towers, the former prison has been used as the setting for documentaries, TV shows and movies including “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Visitors can experience the building's macabre history through paranormal programming that includes a Ghost Hunt Challenge, Intermediate/Advanced Ghost Hunts, Private Paranormal Investigations, Ghost Walks, Ghost Hunt Classes and Special Paranormal Events.

Details: 419-522-2644 or mrps.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

