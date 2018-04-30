Travel tip: Get ready to pick and grin at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival
There will be pickin' and grinnin' aplenty at the 76th Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, from May 17 through 20 at the Granite Hill Camping Resort west of Gettysburg.
The internationally acclaimed festival hosts bands and fans from around the world for four days of live music on two stages. Headliners include Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, the Grascals, the Lonesome River Band and Big Country Bluegrass.
In addition to main stage performances, a workshop stage will host various information and learning sessions with favorite performers in a close-up, informal setting.
The resort also offers fishing, boating, golf, playgrounds, tennis court and a game room. Festival ticket and camping packages are available.
Details: 800-642-8368 or gettysburgbluegrass.com
