Travel tip: Know the best times to book your flights

Summer vacation time is fast approaching, so it might be time to book your flights. Experts offer these tips on getting the best prices:

• You'll pay the lowest price, nearly 10 percent below average fare, if you buy 50 days (seven weeks) before your flight.

• The best time to buy is 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Eastern time.

• The cheapest days to fly are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

• The cheapest flight is typically the first one out in the morning.

• Credit cards tied to airlines now get you services that once were standard: free checked bags, priority boarding and seat selection.

Source: usnews.com

