Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

All aboard for Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum's bus trip to Altoona

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is hosting a June 16 bus trip to Altoona, including a stop at the Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark.
Explore Altoona
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is hosting a June 16 bus trip to Altoona, including a stop at the Horseshoe Curve National Historic Landmark.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is sponsoring a railroad-themed bus trip to Altoona on June 16.

Tour-goers will visit the Railroaders Memorial Museum and the Horseshoe Curve and take a ride on a steam-powered Everett Railroad Co. train.

The bus will depart at 7:30 a.m. from Weller Field in Ligonier.

The $60 ticket includes all admission fees and a box lunch with sandwich choices of ham, Italian ham, turkey and cheese.

An order form can be printed from lvrra.org and mailed to LVRRA, P.O. Box 21, Ligonier, PA 15658.

Those without access to the website can send home and email addresses, phone number, number of seat reservations, sandwich choices and a check for the total amount of all reservations to the above address with checks payable to LVRRA.

Orders must be received by June 1.

Details: 724-238-7819 or lvrra.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me