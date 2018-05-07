All aboard for Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum's bus trip to Altoona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is sponsoring a railroad-themed bus trip to Altoona on June 16.

Tour-goers will visit the Railroaders Memorial Museum and the Horseshoe Curve and take a ride on a steam-powered Everett Railroad Co. train.

The bus will depart at 7:30 a.m. from Weller Field in Ligonier.

The $60 ticket includes all admission fees and a box lunch with sandwich choices of ham, Italian ham, turkey and cheese.

An order form can be printed from lvrra.org and mailed to LVRRA, P.O. Box 21, Ligonier, PA 15658.

Those without access to the website can send home and email addresses, phone number, number of seat reservations, sandwich choices and a check for the total amount of all reservations to the above address with checks payable to LVRRA.

Orders must be received by June 1.

Details: 724-238-7819 or lvrra.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.