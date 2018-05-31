Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Travel

France launches lottery to help restore chateaux, monuments

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The chateau of French philosopher Voltaire, near the Swiss border
Kassandra Kasparek
The chateau of French philosopher Voltaire, near the Swiss border

Updated 5 hours ago

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron is launching a national lottery to help restore France's magnificent chateaux and other historic monuments.

Macron is kicking off the project Thursday with a visit to the chateau of French philosopher Voltaire, near the Swiss border, to showcase an example of successful restoration.

A total of 250 sites will benefit from the financing. The list includes an 18th century fortress on a tiny Brittany island, the home of writer Aime Cesaire in the Caribbean, a 12th century Burgundy castle and a Roman aqueduct in eastern France.

Macron, a culture and history lover, hopes the operation will yield millions of euros for the French state, in addition to cash winnings for lucky players.

It is the first such project in France, though Britain has a similar initiative.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me