Travel

Travel tip: Hot air balloons to gather in Meadville for annual event

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 4, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
The annual Thurston Classic hot air balloon event returns to Meadville from June 14 through 17.
The 19th-century hot air ballooning hobby of a Meadville family is now commemorated every June with the Thurston Classic hot air balloon event.

This year's festival is set for June 14-17 at the Allegheny College Robertson Athletic Complex in Meadville.

Opening night features the Joyce Stevens Memorial Night Glow, named for a former festival organizer, during which the tethered balloons are inflated to glow against the evening sky.

The following days feature a “Hare & Hound” test of balloon piloting skills and balloon races. More than two dozen balloons are expected.

Admission is free. Food, beverages and souvenirs are available; unfortunately, no balloon rides are offered.

Details: 814-336-4000 or thurstonclassic.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

