Travel

Travel tip: Inaugural Roundhouse Rally brings everything on wheels to Altoona

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 11, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Harley-Davidson test drives will be one feature of the inaugural Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally, planned for June 20-23 in Altoona and Hollidaysburg, Blair County. Here, employee motorcycles are parked outside of the Milwaukee headquarters of the iconic American motorcycle builder on June 1.
Getty Images
The Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally sounds like a gathering of old railroad buffs, but it's actually a four-day festival for antique and class car buffs, bikers and lovers of food, fireworks and music — which includes just about everyone.

The inaugural rally is planned for June 20-23 in downtown Hollidaysburg, Blair County, and at sites around nearby Altoona, including PNG Park — home of the Altoona Curve baseball team.

The festival's four days will feature Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycle test drives, a Wheelie Wizards stunt show, pro wrestling, vendor sales and concerts featuring The Clarks, Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors and 90s alt-rockers Sponge and Puddle of Mudd.

Details: paroundhouserally.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

