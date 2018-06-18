Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Travel

Travel tip: Erie Bluffs State Park offers sweeping lake views

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Just 12 miles west of the city of Erie, the 587-acre Erie Bluffs State Park provides a less-developed and less-crowded alternative to Presque Isle State Park.
If you'd like a quick getaway to Lake Erie, but don't like the crowds at Presque Isle State Park, there is an alternative.

Just 12 miles west of the city of Erie lies Erie Bluffs State Park, a 587-acre plot with a mile of shoreline, including the namesake 90-foot bluffs overlooking the water.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year; swimming is not allowed. Its only developed areas are the Elk Creek access area and the main entrance parking lot.

At 9 a.m. July 1, park naturalists will lead a free hike of about three miles from the parking lot to the bluffs. The hike will include information on the area's plants, animals and history.

Details: events.dcnr.pa.gov

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

