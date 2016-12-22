Vigil commemorates homeless who have died in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justin “Boston” Burgess had a knack for concocting unique recipes, relished classical literature and usually insisted on greeting friends with a hug.

At the tent camps where he lived in Pittsburgh, the red-bearded Boston Red Sox fan from Maine became known for his jovial spirit and everyday gestures of kindness, such as using his barber skills to provide free haircuts to fellow homeless people.

The day before he died of a drug overdose on a South Side street in late September, Burgess served a free community meal for the needy.

“He tried to help others with what little he had,” said Randy Chambers, 41, a local artist who attends Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community, where Burgess volunteered.

“He affected a lot of us. ... Being with Boston made life brighter,” said Ricky “Stretch” Rapp, 42, a formerly homeless man of the North Side who was among several people to share memories of Burgess at a candlelit vigil Wednesday night.

About 150 people gathered beneath the underpass where Grant Street meets Interstate 376 to honor 12 individuals who died on Pittsburgh streets this year. They included Burgess, Casimir Heynoski, Matthew Stutzman, Bruce Kelley Jr., Ronald Shields, Carol Lau, Jennifer Polite, Joseph Regoli, Joseph Polaritz, Colton Joshua Morris, John Dunigan and Todd Stehley.

Most died alone. A majority reportedly died of heroin overdoses.

Their names join a wall of more than 200 small plaques to commemorate the lives of people who have died on Pittsburgh streets. It has become an annual tradition organized by Pittsburgh Mercy health and human services system's Operation Safety Net, which coordinates winter shelters and mobile outreach efforts to help house and feed the homeless.

“It means a lot that people don't just look at the homeless as trash,” said Jermaine Wofford, 43, who lost his friend, Kelley Jr. “They actually care for the people that's hanging on this wall and the people that's still out there struggling, that don't have nowhere to go, nowhere to sleep.”

Kelley Jr., 37, of Wilkinsburg, was killed during a confrontation with Port Authority police after Kelley fatally stabbed a police dog. Wofford described his friend as fun-loving.

“He liked to laugh. He liked to play dominoes,” Wofford said. “He was like the protector of me and my wife. I miss him.”

The county identified 1,156 people experiencing homelessness in its federally mandated annual point-in-time homelessness count last winter. The figure was down by 268 individuals from 2015, but changing federal definitions accounted for some of the decrease, and officials acknowledge that factors such as cold weather and volunteer shortages can hinder the survey's reach.

Wednesday marked the first official day of winter, the longest night of the year and Homeless Persons Memorial Day, with more than 150 municipalities in the United States hosting related events.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.