Allegheny County adds properties worth $108M back to tax rolls

4. Relieve the government of some of its burden

3. Benefit a substantial and indefinite class of persons who are legitimate objects of charity

According to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, an organization must pass the following five-part test to be considered a purely public charity under state law:

Allegheny County has revoked tax exemptions of more than 300 properties as part of sweeping scrutiny into whether thousands of parcels countywide deserve to keep their tax breaks.

The 304 properties added to the county's tax roll between late 2013 and this month are valued at a combined $108.4 million — a windfall that could pump an additional $500,000 into the county's general fund and millions more into the coffers of municipalities and schools, according to the latest data from the Office of Administrative Services.

The newly taxable properties span volunteer fire departments, real estate groups, land trusts, faith-based organizations, nursing homes and properties that once belonged to an exempt organization but now are used by for-profits.

Several owners contacted by the Tribune-Review say they are in the midst of, or plan on, challenging their property's revocation.

“For the people who are affected by it, most of them, I think it came as quite a shock,” said Abigail Salisbury, a Wilkinsburg attorney who represents three nonprofit clients who have challenged revocations. “They just sort of received this letter from the county. They had no idea what was going on.”

County council adopted the review process in 2007 on the premise it would be done every three years, but it didn't begin until county Executive Rich Fitzgerald initiated it in late 2013. That's when the county started mailing letters threatening revocation unless it received proof of each parcel's exempt status.

“You want to make sure all the people who should be paying taxes are paying taxes,” Fitzgerald said. “Getting these 300-some properties back on the tax rolls will get more people paying their fair share.”

The county's legal department has reviewed about 2,200 of 2,800 parcels belonging to charitable entities, Solicitor Andrew Szefi said.

In the spring, the county began sending letters to nonprofit cemeteries, another exempt group. Veterans clubs and houses of worship are the remaining non-government exempt properties that could be targeted next, Fitzgerald said.

Many who lost exemptions failed to prove they were charitable groups operating free from for-profit motive, Szefi said.

Among the priciest properties to lose exempt status: Concordia at Rebecca Residence, a 60-bed nursing home in West Deer valued by the county at $15.5 million; and Carlow University's $14.5 million University Commons on Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

Carlow opened the five-story building in August 2015. It includes a cafe and bookstore, both of which generate sales, but they don't take up more than one floor of the building, which also houses three computer labs, a library, study areas and classrooms, Carlow spokesman Drew Wilson said.

“We will be appealing,” Wilson said.

Those losing tax breaks were “probably low-hanging fruit,” said Downtown Pittsburgh nonprofit tax attorney Jack Owen.

He stressed that all 501(c)(3) nonprofits serving charitable purposes should pay close attention to meeting criteria for qualifying as exempt and be able to prove it.

“Government is in the business of collecting tax money, and nonprofits are a potential source of revenue, so nonprofits have to be careful and make sure they're in compliance,” Owen said. “It's more likely that a real estate exemption is going to be questioned than to have an IRS audit.”

Some clearances were quick and straightforward, Szefi said. Others have required additional time for supplemental materials and follow-up questions.

Evaluating parcels belonging to larger, more complex organizations is taking longer, with the county yet to clear the likes of UPMC, a nonprofit health care system and Pennsylvania's largest employer.

The three-year timeframe attached to the review process was an “aspirational number,” Szefi said. Owners will not have to reapply for another clearance until the county completes the first full review.

“We're just still working our way through them,” he said. “We had no anticipation of how long it would take because it's never been done before.”

Before the review, officials predicted that revoked exemptions could net the county more than $800,000.

The county plans to evaluate how the process went before performing a second round.

However, Fitzgerald said, “It should be done in some form on a regular basis.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.