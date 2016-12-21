Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh cites codes chief for codes violation
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 5:36 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A fence in the backyard of a Stanton Heights home that has been cited multiple times.

Updated 24 hours ago

Pittsburgh not only has cited itself for breaching property maintenance regulations but now also has a violation pending against the city official responsible for enforcing building codes.

The Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections has filed a citation against its director, Maura Kennedy, for a rickety picket fence outside her Stanton Heights home that a neighbor says is leaning and blocking access to a stairway on his property.

“I have tried to work things out with her on a rational level, but it's not going very well,” said the owner of a neighboring property, Greg Sheffer, adding that he notified Kennedy about the problem in July. “I've overextended myself in terms of being reasonable.”

Kennedy said she's in the process of having the fence fixed, but it takes time.

“A year ago, I, like many Pittsburghers, bought an old house,” she said. “Sometimes these homes have a lot of significant problems. That was the case here. It's unrealistic to think that someone who buys a 120-year-old house is going to repair it all tomorrow.”

Kennedy said her department treated her like any other resident in violation of building codes.

An inspector noted the violation in August, revisited the house two other times and filed a summary citation akin to a traffic ticket when the problem wasn't fixed by October.

“There's truly one system and one code that everyone follows,” Kennedy said. “We want to, as a city, encourage people investing in old homes and reinvigorating neighborhoods, but obviously people can't, including myself, fix everything all at once.”

Kennedy said an engineer is in the process of devising a solution. She was unsure whether the fence would be fixed by Jan. 26, when a hearing is scheduled. District judges typically give violators leeway if they show an attempt to make repairs.

PLI earlier this year cited the city for failing to maintain abandoned properties it owns in Allentown. Kennedy at the time said the citations were filed in error by a new employee. She said her agency wouldn't normally cite a government agency.

Sheffer, 36, of Green Tree said he bought the house next to Kennedy's as an investment and has worked to renovate and sell it. The fence problem, he said, is a safety hazard and has scared off at least one potential buyer.

“The fence is a very frustrating and unreasonable situation,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

