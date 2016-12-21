Carnegie Mellon to offer major in behavioral economics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie Mellon University is marrying the so-called dismal science to brain science to launch a new undergraduate major in behavioral economics.

The university will establish the nation's first bachelor's degree in behavioral economics, policy and organizations this spring.

Linda Babcock heads CMU's department of social and decision sciences where the multi-disciplinary program will be housed and is the school's James M. Walton professor of economics. Babcock said it's appropriate that the school will move to the front of the class with a new applied degree in this branch of economics. After all, CMU's late Nobel laureate economist, Herbert Simon, pioneered the study of the limits of human decision-making in economics.

“The new degree is a response to great interest from employers,” Babcock said. The degree is designed to funnel graduates into the 21st century workplace.

She predicted graduates will find niches throughout government and industry as the hybrid discipline's value to create efficiency becomes more apparent. In government, it has been used to design policies that invite public use and participation. In the private sector, it has seen a variety of uses, including everything from positioning brands to adjusting hiring and performance evaluations.

Interest in the concept has been percolating for years and became even more focused following a 2015 Obama administration initiative that directed all federal agencies to explore and use behavioral sciences.

“A growing body of evidence demonstrates that behavioral science insights — research findings from fields such as behavioral economics and psychology about how people make decisions and act on them — can be used to design government policies to better serve the American people,” Obama wrote in a Sept. 16, 2015, executive order.

“Carnegie Mellon has one of the best groups of behavioral economists in the world. It's exciting to turn them loose with our undergraduates and see where that leads,” Babcock said.

While the new program will focus on economics and psychology, Babcock said students also will study quantitative methods and experiment design.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.