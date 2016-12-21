Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny County making 'swift progress' on rape kit backlog
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 4:27 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Chief Medical Examiner of Allegheny County Karl E. Williams, shown here in a file photo from, Tuesday June 6, 2016, said it was “gratifying” to see the crime lab’s efforts recognized in working to clear a backlog of rape kids.

Updated 24 hours ago

Three months after an audit blamed poor communication for a backlog of at least 1,800 untested rape kits statewide, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Allegheny County's crime lab is making “swift progress” on its kits.

The lab at the county Medical Examiner's office reported 132 backlogged kits early this year. The office has outsourced about 250 kits, which include others that have come in during the year, DePasquale said.

“I saw firsthand how efficiently the Allegheny County lab is run when I toured it in October,” he said. “They are doing a great job staying ahead of the wave of evidence that is sent to them.”

The county's medical examiner, Dr. Karl Williams, called it “gratifying” to see the crime lab's efforts recognized.

“Management of the laboratory strives continually to increase efficiency in the use of available technology and personnel,” he said, “while at the same time finding outside resources through grants to outsource some kits and modernize current analytic methods.”

A study was performed this year tracking implementation of a 2015 law that required local law enforcement agencies to pick up kits within three days of being notified by a hospital and get them to a lab within 15 days. Testing must be done within six months, followed by notice to the victim or surviving family.

The study found that only about one-third of the state's 1,000 police departments complied with the law, prompting DePasquale's audit.

Alison Hall, executive director of Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, said DePasquale's update is encouraging.

“Most people who offend have multiple victims, especially by the time that they're caught,” she said. “What we all want are strong cases to get these people off the street.”

She praised the Allegheny County crime lab and labs elsewhere for their efforts.

“This is really about increasing the potential for catching these perpetrators and ultimately holding them accountable,” she said. “And for many years, this has always been a priority here.”

DePasquale said Philadelphia police, who had the largest backlog, have made great strides in working through a backlog of about 1,300 kits — about 75 percent of the state's backlog. The city has reported that more than 900 kits have been outsourced for testing. Officials said the police department's Office of Forensic Science is working on verifying the results, uploading them into a federal DNA database and notifying detectives of database hits.

DePasquale noted the importance of swift uploads and notification. Nevada law enforcement officials this week announced eight arrests made as a result of testing its backlogged rape kits.

“The arrests in Nevada reinforce the value of testing all of these kits,” DePasquale said. “This process is important to the victims of sexual assault, and it's important to the public because it helps get criminals — who are often serial offenders — off the streets before they can harm more victims.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

