Police: Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with officers
Megan Guza | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 7:42 a.m.
Pittsburgh Dept. Public Safety
Paul Spadafora
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Paul ‘The Pittsburgh Kid’ Spadafora poses for a portrait at the Boilermakers Hall in Green Tree on Friday, Nov. 22, 2013. Spadafora is training for a WBA world title bout against Johan Perez on Saturday at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort.

Police arrested former lightweight boxing champion Paul Spadafora — the “Pittsburgh Kid” — for the second time this year when he allegedly stabbed his brother and fought with police, according to a criminal complaint.

Pittsburgh police responded shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Kearns Avenue in the West End for a reported domestic violence incident, according to the complaint.

When police arrived, they found Spadafora, 41, arguing with his mother, Ann Spadafora, and discovered his brother, Charles Marsico, had a stab wound to his upper right thigh, police wrote. “He did it,” Marsico allegedly told police when they arrived, pointing to Spadafora.

Spadafora paced on the front porch, refusing to listen to police, according to the complaint. At one point, he “assumed a fighting stance, shouting, ‘I want a fair fight,' ” police wrote. One officer used pepper spray, to no avail, and two officers used Tasers.

Handcuffed in the driveway, Spadafora allegedly yelled to his mother, “Mom, get all their names. I know they have to live in the city. I'm gonna kill them,” police wrote in the complaint. He attempted to spit on multiple officers, who used the hood of Spadafora's sweatshirt to cover his mouth until medics arrived with a spit mask.

Ann Spadafora told police her son had “come home high and was mad at Charlie (Marsico), they started fighting, and Paul stabbed Charlie,” according to the complaint.

At the hospital, Spadafora consented to a blood test and, according to the complaint, continually asked why he was wearing a mask. Police wrote that when he was told it was because he spit on another officer, Spadafora allegedly replied, “Good, that (expletive) got AIDS now.”

Spadafora remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday morning, according to court records, unable to post $100,000 bail. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, seven counts of terroristic threats and one count each of possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.

Spadafora's attorney, Phil DiLucente, said the holidays are “emotional for families,” and he will comment before Spadafora's preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

It is not the first brush with the law for the McKees Rocks native and former IBF lightweight champion, who last fought in July 2014.

In 2003, Spadafora shot and wounded his pregnant girlfriend, Nadine Russo, during an argument. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — and spent seven months in prison and six months in boot camp.

He was charged in April with assault and harassment after police said he assaulted a 63-year-old woman outside a Crafton bar. The simple assault charge was withdrawn, and the harassment charged was moved to non-traffic court.

The Associated Press contributed. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

