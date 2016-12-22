Infrastructure needs fixing, but how to fund projects remains unclear

Put five experts on a panel about infrastructure, and they'll agree about the necessity of improving it.

Then they'll give you five takes on how to do so.

That happened this week in Pittsburgh at a forum sponsored by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association, but the forum could have been anywhere.

"Who doesn't think it's a good idea to fix our roads and bridges, to repair our water systems, to modernize air traffic control? Everybody's for that. The thing is, how do you pay for it?" said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, a panelist at the Downtown forum. "That's why these deals get killed ... no one wants to vote for the taxes."

Prioritizing how money should be spent also can prove difficult given that infrastructure entails everything from roads, bridges, railroads, airports, public transit and inland and coastal waterways to water and sewer systems, gas pipelines, the electrical grid and internet connectivity.

"This shouldn't even be an issue," said panelist Richard Stanizzo Jr., business manager for the Pittsburgh Building and Construction Trades Council. "It should be treated like a necessity for America to move forward. We have to pass an all-encompassing transportation bill in Washington, or we're in trouble."

Moving such legislation never is easy.

Last December, Congress passed a $305 billion, five-year transportation funding bill that included money primarily for road, bridge and transit projects. It was the first long-term transportation bill of its kind in more than a decade — in the interim, Congress had enacted a series of short-term, stopgap measures. President Obama had wanted $478 million over six years.

Likewise, Pennsylvania lawmakers in 2013 adopted a proposal to boost state transportation funding by up to $2.3 billion annually after years of talks went nowhere.

President-elect Donald Trump made boosting funding for infrastructure improvements a cornerstone of his campaign, promising up to $1 trillion in new spending. In his election-night victory speech, infrastructure was the second policy topic he mentioned, after rebuilding inner cities.

"We're going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none, and we will put millions of people to work as we rebuild it," Trump said.

He has provided few specifics.

About two weeks after the election in an interview with The New York Times, however, Trump said infrastructure would take a back seat to a series of other issues.

When asked if infrastructure rebuilding would be the "core" of his first few years in office, Trump said, "No, it's not the core, but it's an important factor. We're going for a lot of things, between taxes, between regulations, between health care replacement," Trump said.

When asked if it was a key part of his strategy to boost jobs, as he said during the campaign, Trump said, "I don't even think it's a big part of it. It's going to be a big number, but I think I am doing things that are more important than infrastructure, but infrastructure is still a part of it, and we're talking about a very large-scale infrastructure bill. And that's not a very Republican thing — I didn't even know that, frankly."

Republican leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, have expressed reservations about such a large spending plan. Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told ABC News reporters that he told Trump a $1 trillion transportation package "sounded good to me."

At this week's forum, Doyle said there was "no such thing as Republican or Democratic roads or bridges."

Forum moderator David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association, agreed that investing in infrastructure was a nonpartisan issue and said that after such a divisive campaign, "We believe infrastructure is something that can unite us. We want to build on the common ground."

Advocacy groups for the various infrastructure sectors have been jockeying for position since the election, inundating Trump's transition team with policy papers and proposals.

"All we have are tea leaves to read at this point ... we are taking the president-elect at his word that he will make infrastructure a priority," said Brian Turmail, spokesman for the American General Contractors of America. "I think there's a great opportunity for construction to play a starring role in America's recovery."

Andrew Brady, senior director of government relations for the American Public Transit Association, added: "We've been pleased with the amount of outreach and interest the transition team has shown on the topic. It shows they want to do something and they want to do it right. Regardless of how broad a tent they decide to make infrastructure, public transit should receive a significant portion (of any new funding). As a former developer from New York City, the president-elect gets infrastructure and he understands how important transit is to the economy."

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.