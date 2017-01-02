Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Allegheny

Voters get to choose a new member of Pittsburgh City Council
Bob Bauder | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, D-Carrick
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase 1 of the Lower Hill Roadway Work at the site of the former Civic Arena in the Lower Hill District on Monday, March 23, 2015.
Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman
Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Smith stands near a banner for the West End's Westwood neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, April 17, 2012. Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review

Updated 20 hours ago

Four potential candidates have lined up to replace two-term Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak, whose decision not to seek re-election sets up an open-seat primary.

So far, only Democrats have publicly expressed interest in running to represent the city's southern neighborhoods of Beechview, Bon Air, Brookline, Carrick and Overbrook:

• Beechview roofing contractor Anthony Coghill, 50, who chairs the 19th Ward Democratic Committee and has run unsuccessfully three previous times for the position;

• Rudiak's Chief of Staff, Ashleigh Deemer, 33, of Beechview;

Tony Griffith, 33, of Brookline, digital communications manager for Allegheny County Sheriff William P. Mullen;

Jim Sheppard, 30, of Brookline, an analyst for Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, who previously served as special assistant to former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl.

Pittsburgh's even-numbered council districts are up for election in 2017.

Incumbents Theresa Kail-Smith 57, of Westwood; R. Daniel Lavelle, 39, of the Hill District; and Dan Gilman, 34, of Squirrel Hill, confirmed they plan to run for re-election. Kail-Smith of District 2 represents West End neighborhoods, Lavelle's District 6 includes the Hill, Downtown and some North Side neighborhoods; and Gilman of District 8 represents East End neighborhoods, including Shadyside and Squirrel Hill.

Everyone on the nine-member council is a Democrat. Its longest-serving member is Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who took office in 2007. Harris has said she plans to run against Mayor Bill Peduto, who served on council from 2002 to 2014.

Candidates can circulate nominating petitions starting on Feb. 14 and must file by March 7. City Council members are elected to four-year terms. Council members are set to receive a salary of $65,423 in 2017.

Democrat Lisa Freeman, 54, a Manchester social worker and community activist, said she plans to challenge Lavelle.

Rudiak of Carrick said the death of her mother, Helena, in 2015 of pancreatic cancer changed her outlook on life.

“My mother was only 61 when she died,” Rudiak said. “I'm 37, almost 40, and it just made me realize that life is short and nothing is guaranteed.”

The councilwoman said she plans to spend time in Europe with family but hasn't decided her next career choice. She isn't ruling out another run for public office and plans to keep her Pittsburgh residence. She said she would support Deemer in the primary.

“This isn't going to be farewell,” she said. “This is just going to be a different life experience.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.