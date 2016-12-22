Pittsburgh police officer injured during investigation into stabbing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A stabbing victim on Pittsburgh's North Side became combative with police and injured an officer Wednesday night when officers discovered the victim had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

The incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. when police responded to Lovitt Way for a reported carjacking, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said. Officers arrived to find Eric Difiore, 30, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

When police learned Difiore had an active warrant for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody while waiting for paramedics, he became combative and attempted to escape, Schaffer said.

In his attempt to run, Difiore knocked an officer to the ground, and she cut her forehead, police said.

Officers used a Taser on Difiore, but he continued to resist, Schaffer said. Police then deployed a K-9. Difiore eventually was taken into custody and transported to Allegheny General Hospital before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

The injured officer was taken to AGH, where she is in good condition, Schaffer said.

Investigators believe two suspects might have been involved in the carjacking and stabbing, but they have no descriptions, police said.

Difiore's arrest cleared a bench warrant for theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. In addition, he is charged with six counts of aggravated assault as well as taunting police animals, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted escape.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.