Allegheny

Police arrest Pittsburgh man wanted on attempted homicide charge

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 9:09 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Police arrested a South Side Flats man wanted for attempted homicide when he tried to flee and sprinted into the side of a parked car, according to police.

Jerrell Whitlock, 30, was charged in October with aggravated assault and attempted homicide in connection with the shooting of a man in Hazelwood, court records show.

Pittsburgh police received an anonymous tip Thursday indicating Whitlock was staying at a South Side apartment, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Police responded to the apartment and issued several commands for Whitlock to open the door.

He eventually climbed out a window, jumped to the ground and took off running, according to the TV station.

Officers caught up with Whitlock after he looked over his shoulder to see if police were still chasing him and then ran into the side of a parked car, knocking off the side mirror, WPXI reported. Officers used a Taser to subdue Whitlock, who was taken first to the hospital and then to the Allegheny County Jail.

In addition to the October charges, court records show Whitlock is also charged with escape, flight, criminal mischief and multiple drug charges stemming from marijuana and paraphernalia police found when they searched his home, according to WPXI.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

