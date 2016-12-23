Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Woman charged with causing crash near Pittsburgh Pride Fest in June
Megan Guza | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 10:12 a.m.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
A crash in the area of Ninth Street and Liberty Avenue, Downtown, sent seven people to the hospital. Three were in critical condition.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
Remnants of an accident on Ninth St. and Liberty on June 11, 2016.

Updated 12 hours ago

More than six months after a three-vehicle crash injured nine pedestrians near a Downtown bus shelter – just yards from the Pittsburgh Pride Festival – police charged a woman with causing the crash.

Driver Tiffany Joy Reimund, 47, of Allegheny Center, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, 10 counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of driving under the influence and several traffic violations, according to court records filed Thursday.

Just after 6:30 p.m. June 11, Reimund was driving on Ninth Street when traffic in front of her came to a stop, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Reimund told police at the time she hit the accelerator rather than the brake, hitting a Ford SUV in front of her. The SUV went through the intersection at Ninth and Liberty, careening into a glass bus shelter, shattering it.

Glass and debris from the bus shelter rained onto pedestrians, injuring several, according to the complaint. Reimund's car also went through the intersection and struck at least two people. In all, nine people were injured, including two who were injured critically.

Police wrote in the complaint that Reimund seemed confused during her conversation with police, and she was “slow and deliberate” while looking for her license and registration with “glassy eyes and a far off look.”

Reimund told police she was leaving her apartment where she had been drinking, according to the complaint. She also said she took Fioricet, a barbiturate, for headaches.

Police said Reimund failed a field sobriety test, and a blood test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.166 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the District Attorney's office, said the stretch of time between the crash and filing of charges is “nothing out of the ordinary.”

He noted that several victims were severely injured, and it took time to collect statements. He said the police did a thorough job on reconstructing the scene, which also took time.

Reimund was not in custody as of Friday morning.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

