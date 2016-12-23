GOP aims to trim benefits from ACA

Facing a years-long wait before they can fully implement a planned repeal of Obamacare, Republican lawmakers are exploring how the Trump administration can quickly trim required health insurance benefits under the law and lower the cost of health plans, said key GOP congressional aides.

Republicans plan to use a fast-track procedure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but with a built-in delay to postpone full repeal for years while they navigate the complexities of passing a replacement. By going after the benefit rules now, however, they can take advantage of the broad authority given to the executive branch when the law passed to make faster changes, said the aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is ongoing.

Known as “essential health benefits,” the benefit requirements being examined are 10 broad categories of services all ACA plans must cover, such as preventive and wellness care, mental-health services and prescription drugs. Other options the administration could take quickly include narrowing the times and circumstances when people can sign up for coverage under the law or letting states get more waivers from requirements under the law, according to the Republican aides.

The proposals are just one option being considered by Republicans as President-elect Donald Trump's administration plans a wide roll-back of rules implemented by the Obama White House. Such efforts, which Trump's administration could do unilaterally, are attractive because they avoid lengthy fights with Congress and fit with the president-elect's theme of fewer government rules.

Tom Price, Trump's pick to head health care efforts, has already mapped out his priorities for undoing the benefits rules. Price, who has been tapped to be secretary of Health and Human Services, has every year since 2009 introduced legislation that eliminates the essential health benefits and other requirements under the law.

Representatives for the Trump transition didn't respond to requests for comment. Price's office declined to comment.

Republicans have favored giving consumers the option to buy low-cost, catastrophic insurance policies with limited benefits — and limiting the benefit requirements would be a step toward more of those sorts of plans.

Republicans in Congress are grappling with their campaign promises to immediately repeal Obamacare and what could be a lengthy and difficult process of replacing it with their own policy. Regulatory changes would give the administration something to show immediately, though repeal would likely not go into full effect until 2018 or after.