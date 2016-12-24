Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

3 killed in house fire, including infant
Megan Guza | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 9:21 a.m.
Megan Guza | Tribune - Review
Firefighters battled flames Saturday morning at a home along Dohrman Street in Stowe Township.
Megan Guza | Tribune - Review
Megan Guza | Tribune - Review
Three people, including an infant, were killed in a Christmas Eve fire Saturday morning in Stowe, officials said.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. at a home in Dohrman Street, according to fire marshal Martin Jacobs.

He said a 5-month-old infant was found on the second floor. The infant's grandmother and uncle were found at the bottom of the stairs.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported the fire was under control about 7 a.m.

County officials said no identifying information is available yet.

The fire tore through the two-story single-family home, charting everything inside and leaving just the shell still standing.

Jacobs said the cause has not been determined.

“Everything is still under investigation right now,” Jacobs said.

Gail Lawrence lives nearby and was friends with the grandmother who was killed and with the infant's mother, who was not in the home.

“It breaks my heart,” she said. “I can't even wrap my head around it.”

She said that from what she understands, the grandmother tried to get to the infant but couldn't make it through the flames.

“The baby was spending the night at grandma's and the next you know God took him on Christmas Eve day.”

She said friends will rally around the family.

“If I could change it all over I would, but I can't,” she said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com

