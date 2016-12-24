Scranton rabbi describes 'miracle'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Years ago, Rabbi Daniel Swartz experienced the miracle of Hanukkah while studying out West.

The Jewish Festival of Lights, which begins Sunday at sundown, marks the triumph of a small group of committed people against a much larger enemy and the triumph of faith, he said.

While in rabbinical school, the Scranton rabbi was studying near Billings, Mont., during Hanukkah when a neo-Nazi, white supremacist movement started to “make noise” in both Montana and Idaho, he said.

A brick was thrown through a young girl's bedroom window where a menorah, a Hanukkah symbol, was taped. The Jewish community was quite small in Billings. Even so, in response to the anti-Semitic act of vandalism, the local newspaper printed paper cutouts of menorahs for community members to hang in their windows in support of the young girl.

“Fifty thousand were printed and put up,” said Rabbi Swartz. “The town said, ‘Not in our town.' Hatred had no place.”

At Temple Hesed in Scranton, where Swartz has served as the spiritual leader since 2006, Hanukkah events are open to everyone, not just Jews. Temples throughout the region are also hosting inclusive holiday events and lighting menorahs.