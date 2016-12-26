Police arrest Wilkinsburg man in connection with nightclub shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested a Wilkinsburg man in connection with a Homewood nightclub shooting.

Anthony Lamar Williams, 27, is accused of firing shots shortly before 1 a.m. inside The Galaxy on Kelly Street.

According to police, a security guard used a Taser on Williams, causing him to drop a silver, .22-caliber pistol. Williams then fled the nightclub on foot.

Police officers responding to the shooting saw Williams standing at Kelly Street and Zenith Way. After Williams got into the driver's seat of a gray Dodge Dart, an officer opened the door and Williams got out of the car and began to fight with the officer, police said. Another officer used a Taser on Williams and arrested him, police said. Williams was taken to UPMC Presbyterian to be cleared medically and then transported to the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

In addition to the .22-caliber pistol, police said they recovered two other guns from the scene. All three weapons had been reported stolen.

During the investigation, a 23-year-old man claiming to have been shot in the bathroom at The Galaxy showed up at UPMC Presbyterian, police said. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Williams is charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, person not to posses a firearm, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault.