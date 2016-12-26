Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Allegheny

Police arrest Wilkinsburg man in connection with nightclub shooting

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:30 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh police arrested a Wilkinsburg man in connection with a Homewood nightclub shooting.

Anthony Lamar Williams, 27, is accused of firing shots shortly before 1 a.m. inside The Galaxy on Kelly Street.

According to police, a security guard used a Taser on Williams, causing him to drop a silver, .22-caliber pistol. Williams then fled the nightclub on foot.

Police officers responding to the shooting saw Williams standing at Kelly Street and Zenith Way. After Williams got into the driver's seat of a gray Dodge Dart, an officer opened the door and Williams got out of the car and began to fight with the officer, police said. Another officer used a Taser on Williams and arrested him, police said. Williams was taken to UPMC Presbyterian to be cleared medically and then transported to the Allegheny County Jail, police said.

In addition to the .22-caliber pistol, police said they recovered two other guns from the scene. All three weapons had been reported stolen.

During the investigation, a 23-year-old man claiming to have been shot in the bathroom at The Galaxy showed up at UPMC Presbyterian, police said. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Williams is charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, person not to posses a firearm, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.