Allegheny

Police investigating armed robbery at Bloomfield sandwich shop
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 9:09 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. at Penn Station East Coast Subs on Centre Avenue, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

According to police, an armed man wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and back tennis shoes entered the rear door and motioned for two employees to get on the floor. Toler said he motioned for a third to open the cash register and safe.

Toler said the suspect took off with an undetermined amount of cash. No employees were injured.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

