Allegheny

Death of man shot by Pennsylvania troopers ruled homicide
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 12:33 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Washington County man fatally shot by state police this month died from gunshot wounds to the trunk and right arm, a medical examiner announced Tuesday.

Steven Ward, 20, of Avella, was shot by two state police officers early Dec. 7 after his mother called police to report that her son was “out of control.”

When police arrived, Ward rushed at the officers with a 10-inch knife, according to Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone. Ward was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died a week later.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled Ward's death a homicide, though noted that the homicide ruling is separate from the legal process.

“Bar fights, proven neglect (or) abuse cases and officer-involved shootings are ruled homicides,” Dr. Karl Williams told the Tribune-Review. “While death may not have been the other party's goal, it is the result and the eventual manner — again, separate from the legal process.”

On the flip side, Williams said, is if “a drunk driver hits another car and kills somebody, that death would be ruled an accident and not a homicide, but the legal system can still prosecute.”

Family members said Ward told them he planned to rush police in hopes of being killed, according to state police. Vittone has said the shooting was justified.

