Allegheny

Chanukah rocks in Pittsburgh
Andrew Russell | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 9:36 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A group of teenage boys dance to the American Hasidic pop rock band 8th Day under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront as part of the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Arkie Engle, 52, of Squirrel Hill fixes a light bulb on a Menorah strapped to the roof of his car at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A line of cars heads into the Waterfront as part of the the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Yisroel Rosenfeld, 64, of Squirrel Hill lights the Menorah under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront to kick off the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mordechai Pelled, 17, of Squirrel Hill looks out the window of a Limousine at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Gitty Ertel, 14, of Squirrel Hill spins her sister, Zeesy Ertel, 6, while dancing under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront as part of the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Batsheea Shkedi, 10, of Squirrel Hill looks out the open door of her family's car with a Menorah strapped to the roof at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A Menorah strapped to the roof of a car celebrates Chanukah at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The crowd watches a group of children perform under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront as part of the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The crowd watches a group of children perform under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront as part of the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A family looks out the open door of a van Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Shown left to right is Beryl Jacobs, 9, Srully Jacobs, 12, Menachem Jacobs 7, Mordy Jacobs, 5 and Esther Jacobs, 10.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The American Hasidic pop rock band 8th Day performs under the The Homestead Grays Bridge at the Waterfront as part of the Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Menachem Shkedi, 11, of Squirrel Hill climbs down from the roof of a van after helping secure a Menorah to the roof at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside at the start of the Menorah Parade which was part of the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival on the fifth night of Chanukah, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

This year, Chanukah rocked in Pittsburgh at the Waterfront.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday under the Homestead Grays Bridge to hear 8th Day, the California-based Hasidic pop-rock band perform at the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade.

The event kicked off with over 75 cars, all sporting electric Menorah's, parading through Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and ending at the Waterfront with a festival that included arts and crafts, a Carousel, kosher holiday food, and a grand menorah-lighting.

For Rabbi Yisorel Altein, with Chabad Pittsburgh, there's no better way to spread the holiday excitement.

“The message of Chanukah is to spread the Light and the story of the miracle of Chanukah,” said Altein, “You have to think of creative ways of getting the message out there. Trust me, plenty of people in Pittsburgh know about this. It's one of the most popular Chanukah events in Pittsburgh.”

Wednesday was the fifth day of the eight-day Chanukah holiday, which commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt, a Jewish rebellion against persecution that began in 167 B.C. A miracle is said to have occurred during the purification of the temple, when a menorah burned for eight days although there was only enough oil for one day.

