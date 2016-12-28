Chanukah rocks in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year, Chanukah rocked in Pittsburgh at the Waterfront.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday under the Homestead Grays Bridge to hear 8th Day, the California-based Hasidic pop-rock band perform at the annual Pittsburgh Chanukah Festival and Menorah Parade.

The event kicked off with over 75 cars, all sporting electric Menorah's, parading through Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and ending at the Waterfront with a festival that included arts and crafts, a Carousel, kosher holiday food, and a grand menorah-lighting.

For Rabbi Yisorel Altein, with Chabad Pittsburgh, there's no better way to spread the holiday excitement.

“The message of Chanukah is to spread the Light and the story of the miracle of Chanukah,” said Altein, “You have to think of creative ways of getting the message out there. Trust me, plenty of people in Pittsburgh know about this. It's one of the most popular Chanukah events in Pittsburgh.”

Wednesday was the fifth day of the eight-day Chanukah holiday, which commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt, a Jewish rebellion against persecution that began in 167 B.C. A miracle is said to have occurred during the purification of the temple, when a menorah burned for eight days although there was only enough oil for one day.