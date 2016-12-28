Health Department sides with Pittsburgh residents in fight with PWSA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three days before Christmas, longtime Overbrook resident Natalie Leon said she received “a gift from God.”

Leon and 11 other homeowners on Homehurst Avenue have battled the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for nearly three years over a sewer line under their street that the authority said was their responsibility to maintain and repair. Residents claimed the opposite.

The Allegheny County Health Department last week ruled in favor of the residents.

“I find that the sewer line underneath Homehurst Avenue is a public line, and that the city of Pittsburgh is responsible for the sewer line's maintenance and repairs,” Max Slater, the department's administrative hearing officer, wrote in a Dec. 22 decision.

Residents were elated over the news. PWSA declined comment.

“My neighbors and I are so grateful because this would have really devalued our homes,” said Leon, 70, who led the fight. “It really came at a beautiful time before Christmas.”

The dispute started in early 2014 when the sewer line backed up. PWSA cleaned it out but notified residents that it was private and they would be liable for future problems.

PWSA, which assumed control of city sewers in 1999, said it had no record of the Homehurst line.

Health officials stepped in when it clogged again in October 2014 and cited residents with violating department regulations because raw sewage was flowing on the street.

Officials gave residents a choice: Replace the line or agree to share future maintenance costs. Replacement costs were estimated to be as high as $1 million.

“My main concern was the value of my property,” said Patti Schanck, 56, a Homehurst resident of more than 30 years. “Who would want to buy my home if they knew they were responsible for this sewer line and its maintenance and the costs associated with that? I thought it would make my property basically worthless.”

Residents appealed the citation, and Slater determined after a hearing in October that evidence presented by PWSA was “unpersuasive.”

City Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak of Carrick, whose office argued on behalf of residents, said she was frustrated by PWSA's response.

“It should have never gotten this far,” she said. “The PWSA is an authority and needs to act in the public interest. It didn't act in the public interest in this case.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.