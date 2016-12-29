Police: Man attempts to flee drug arrest, strikes cruiser
A fender-bender injured two Pittsburgh police officers Wednesday after a drug suspect backed into their cruiser during an undercover drug bust.
Police set up a meeting with the suspect, Mark Cabbagestalk, during which they agreed to buy a brick of heroin for $225, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
When Cabbagestalk arrived, police surrounded his Hummer, and Cabbagestalk put the SUV in reverse and backed into a police car, according to the TV station.
Two officers received minor injuries, and both are expected to be OK.
Police got Cabbagestalk, 26, out of the vehicle and found one brick of suspected heroin wrapped in plain white paper, along with a vacuum-sealed back containing 12 bricks of the drug, WPXI reported.
Court records show Cabbagestalk is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of fleeing, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, accidents involving injury, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, accidents involving damage, reckless driving, careless driving and driving with a suspended license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.