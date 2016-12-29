Councilman moves to replace Penguins as Lower Hill developer

A Pittsburgh City Council member said Thursday he wants to examine whether the city could sidestep the Penguins and seek proposals from other developers who might be interested in the former Civic Arena site in the lower Hill District.

City Councilman Daniel Lavelle, who represents the Hill, introduced a bill Thursday that would authorize Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge to research Pittsburgh's legal options for opening the 28-acre site to other developers.

The Penguins own redevelopment rights to the property. The Sports & Exhibition Authority, an agency overseen by Pittsburgh and Allegheny County government appointees, owns the land.

Demolition on the Civic Arena wrapped up in March 2012. A commuter parking lot covers much of the site on the edge of Pittsburgh's Downtown.

Consol Energy Center was built on the other side of Centre Avenue to replace the Civic Arena. It opened in August 2010.

Travis Williams, the Penguins' chief operating officer, said he was “surprised and disappointed” about the legislation, particularly since he updated Lavelle on the team's plans to announce the first phase of residential construction in “coming weeks.” He said Lavelle was also told that the Penguins have hired a contractor to handle the housing project. Williams declined to name the contractor but he said it is a minority-owned business.

“Less than two weeks ago I gave Councilman Lavelle a complete rundown on where we were on the development,” Williams said. “I did not hear that there were any concerns about the progress that we are making or the commitment we have for this development.”

The Penguins have, for years, discussed plans to build a mix of housing, office space and entertainment attractions on the site. None of that has come to fruition so far, but the team has received several deadline extensions from the SEA.

Lavelle said he is frustrated that no development has occurred.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins still have a legally based option agreement for that,” he said. “What I'm asking our city solicitor to do is to also see what ability we have to move that development forward. I think if the whole site reverted back to the city we'd probably see it done more expeditiously.”

He added that his bill is not an attempt to seize the team's development rights.

“I don't believe we have any legal ways to actually take it back, but rather it's to say — given that it's still owned by us — how can we actually participate in its redevelopment as opposed to being sort of second chair to the Penguins.”