Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Allegheny

Man sentenced to 2 life sentences for killing, dismembering mother, stepfather
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Frederick Harris III was convicted Tuesday by an Allegheny County jury of two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the December 2014 dismemberment of his mother and stepfather in their Penn Hills home.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Penn Hills man convicted of killing and dismembering his mother and stepfather two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison, an Allegheny County judge ruled Tuesday.

Frederick Harris III, 49, was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Kevin Sasinoski to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the December 2014 killings. He also received two to four years for abuse of a corpse.

Given the opportunity to speak before sentencing, Harris said, “No comment.”

A jury in September found Harris guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police said Harris fatally stabbed Olivia Gilbert, 73, and Lamar Gilbert, 76, on or about Dec. 13, 2014. He then cut up their corpses and put the remains in garbage bags and tried to rid the basement of evidence.

Harris' sister, Angela, became alarmed when the couple stopped returning phone calls, and she asked police to check on them. Officers found Harris unresponsive in his mother's bed Dec. 16. They found garbage cans full of body parts, bent knives and bloody carpet in the garage.

Prosecutor Lisa Pellegrini relayed a brief statement from Angela Harris prior to sentencing, indicating that mental health issues and grief kept her from attending. Pellegrini said Angela Harris wanted the judge to know how much she misses her mother and stepfather.

Pellegrini said during trial that video surveillance showed Frederick Harris buying the garbage cans and withdrawing money from Olivia's bank account. Pellegrini said he appeared to have been leaving the body parts out with the trash. Some missing pieces of the victims likely went to a landfill the day before police found the rest.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.