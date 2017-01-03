Man sentenced to 2 life sentences for killing, dismembering mother, stepfather

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man convicted of killing and dismembering his mother and stepfather two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison, an Allegheny County judge ruled Tuesday.

Frederick Harris III, 49, was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Kevin Sasinoski to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the December 2014 killings. He also received two to four years for abuse of a corpse.

Given the opportunity to speak before sentencing, Harris said, “No comment.”

A jury in September found Harris guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Police said Harris fatally stabbed Olivia Gilbert, 73, and Lamar Gilbert, 76, on or about Dec. 13, 2014. He then cut up their corpses and put the remains in garbage bags and tried to rid the basement of evidence.

Harris' sister, Angela, became alarmed when the couple stopped returning phone calls, and she asked police to check on them. Officers found Harris unresponsive in his mother's bed Dec. 16. They found garbage cans full of body parts, bent knives and bloody carpet in the garage.

Prosecutor Lisa Pellegrini relayed a brief statement from Angela Harris prior to sentencing, indicating that mental health issues and grief kept her from attending. Pellegrini said Angela Harris wanted the judge to know how much she misses her mother and stepfather.

Pellegrini said during trial that video surveillance showed Frederick Harris buying the garbage cans and withdrawing money from Olivia's bank account. Pellegrini said he appeared to have been leaving the body parts out with the trash. Some missing pieces of the victims likely went to a landfill the day before police found the rest.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.