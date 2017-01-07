Orthodox Christmas celebrated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Celebrating Christmas 13 days after everyone else has unwrapped their presents has its advantages.

For the Rev. Nicholas Ferencz, it means his parishioners at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church in Rankin, Allegheny County, can devote themselves to the spiritual aspects of Christmas, undistracted by the commercial and secular trappings of the holiday.

“They can be very focused on what we're supposed to be focused on,” he said. “Most of them do presents on Dec. 25, but (Saturday), this really is the point and focus for Christmas.”

Ferencz, an Orthodox priest with long ties to Westmoreland County, is celebrating his first Christmas at St. Michael's since being assigned there in July. Serving there has been a homecoming of sorts for Ferencz, whose maternal grandparents attended St. Michael's and whose mother was baptized there.

“It's been very good,” he said. “This is as close as you can get to coming home without the hassle of coming home. A lot of people are like the people I grew up with.”

Orthodox Christians who follow the Julian Calendar, which lags 13 days behind the Gregorian Calendar, observed Christmas on Saturday. Services for the Feast of the Nativity, as it's known, were held at St. Michael's and other Old Calendar parishes Friday and Saturday.

Even though Jan. 7 is popularly known as Orthodox Christmas, most Orthodox Christians in North America keep the holiday on Dec. 25, Ferencz said. That's because the majority of Orthodox jurisdictions in the United States have switched to the Gregorian Calendar. For those that haven't, members observe Dec. 25 as a secular holiday and Jan. 7 as a religious holiday.

“It works well in countries where everybody is on the Old Calendar religiously — places like Greece and Serbia. Here, it's difficult,” he said.

The Gregorian Calendar takes its name from Pope Gregory XIII, who reformed the calendar associated with Julius Caesar in 1582.

Ferencz, 62, a native of Elizabeth Township, grew up Byzantine Catholic and attended Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport. He studied for the priesthood at SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary, a Byzantine Catholic seminary in Pittsburgh.

Byzantine Catholics trace their origins to the 16th century, when reunion efforts brought some Orthodox believers back into union with Rome following the Great Schism of 1054. Byzantine Catholics recognize the authority of the pope but allow priests to marry and have a similar liturgy and similar iconography to the Orthodox churches.

Although Ferencz knew from childhood that he wanted to be a priest, his journey from Byzantine Catholicism to Orthodoxy was a long one. St. Michael's was a factor, in that it was one of 37 parishes in Western Pennsylvania that left Roman Catholicism and helped form the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese in 1938. The Carpatho-Russian diocese has its headquarters in Johnstown.

“When I was a kid, I thought (being a priest) was the most important job in the world,” he said. “I grew up with stories of the Rankin parish and the idea that priests are supposed to be married.”

Today, Ferencz and his wife, Joanna, have two grown children and two grandchildren. Before being assigned to St. Michael's, Ferencz served at a Carpatho-Russian parish in Scranton, and two parishes in Westmoreland County — St. Stephen's Orthodox Church in Latrobe and St. John's Orthodox Church in Ligonier.

While working in Westmoreland County, he was an adjunct faculty member at Seton Hill University, where he taught undergraduate religion and Bible courses.

Ferencz said he's glad to be back at a parish so associated with his mother's side of the family and with his own spiritual journey. St. Michael's sits on a hill that makes it a recognizable Pittsburgh landmark from River Road.

“It's always been in my consciousness,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.