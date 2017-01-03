North Braddock teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Braddock teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to his part in a 2015 botched robbery that left one man dead, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jordan Johnson, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and firearms violations in connection with the Sept. 28, 2015, shooting death of Harry Vaughn.

Johnson, then 17, said he and friend Destiny Walker, then 16, conspired to rob Vaughn, 65, at his apartment on Ridge Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed at the time.

The pair entered through an unlocked door and Walker pointed a gun at a witness sitting on the couch, police said. Vaughn emerged from the bathroom and Walker shot him, Johnson told police, and the two wrestled over the gun. Johnson was shot in the hand in the process.

Johnson was sentenced to 17 1⁄ 2 to 40 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A jury trial for Walker is scheduled to begin Jan. 30.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.