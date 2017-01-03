Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Robbery suspect stabbed man in neck, pepper-sprayed 80-year-old woman
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

A robbery suspect in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood stabbed a man in the neck and pepper-sprayed an 80-year-old woman Tuesday morning before taking off with cash, according to police.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to Choung's Market on Arlington Avenue for a report of a robbery, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and sprayed the 80-year-old clerk and a 60-year-old male customer with pepper spray, Schaffer said.

The suspect demanded money, but when he tried to leave, the male customer started throwing things at him, Schaffer said. The two struggled, and the suspect stabbed the man in the neck and took off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The customer was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition with a superficial neck wound, she said. The clerk was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect is a white man, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

