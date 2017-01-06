Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh firms leaving impression at consumer electronics show
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Courtesy of Delphi
Delphi has been testing its self-driving Audi SUV on Pittsburgh’s streets after acquiring Ottomatika, a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff company in 2015. The auto supplier gave demo rides in its car at CES.
Courtesy of Avishai Geller
Avishai Geller, founder and CEO of Maven Machines, stands in front of a display at Blue Tiger’s booth at CES on Jan. 5, 2017. Blue Tiger, a manufacturer of bluetooth headsets for truck drivers, is featuring Geller’s technology at the show.
Courtesy of Avishai Geller
Avishai Geller, founder and CEO of Maven Machines, shows someone Blue Tiger’s Elite Smart headset that uses his technology at Blue Tiger’s booth at CES on Jan. 5, 2017. Blue Tiger, a manufacturer of bluetooth headsets for truck drivers, is featuring Geller’s technology at the show.
Courtesy of Autodesk
Leica Geosystems new BLK360 features Autodesk’s ReCap 360 software, which was developed in Autodesk’s office in Pittsburgh.
Courtesy of Autodesk
Leica Geosystems new BLK360 features Autodesk’s ReCap 360 software, which was developed in Autodesk’s office in Pittsburgh.

Updated 17 hours ago

Despite being 2,200 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Pittsburgh is making its presence felt at the Mecca for gadgets, gizmos and all-around technology greatness.

Several technologies developed in Pittsburgh are on display at CES, which features more than 4,200 companies showing off the latest technology offerings inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The convention runs through Sunday.

The Tribune-Review examines a few of the Pittsburgh-based technologies making waves this year.

Maven Machines

Avishai Geller got the call about a month ago.

Blue Tiger, a leading manufacturer of bluetooth headsets for professional truck drivers, wanted to make the technology from his company, Maven Machines, the focus of its 8,000-square-foot booth at CES.

"Really last minute for such a large show, but this is a great opportunity," Geller said of Blue Tiger's offer.

Geller and Maven Machines make software and sensors for headsets worn by truckers to monitor how often they check their mirrors — federal guidelines suggest trucker check their mirrors every five to eight seconds, Geller said — or if their head is bobbing from fatigue. The headset monitors speed, breaking and other data that help keep drivers safe and make shipping more efficient.

The U.S. Department of Transportation-approved, hands-free headset has about a dozen sensors and takes 50 readings per second. It loads that information into a mobile app and shares it with trucking companies monitoring their fleets.

"It's kind of like a FitBit for drivers," Geller said Wednesday night as he prepared to catch a 5 a.m. flight to Las Vegas.

Geller, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, started Maven Machines two years ago. He came to Pittsburgh in 2014 to take part in AlphaLab Gear, a 40-week tech incubator for hardware startups. The program helped him get Maven Machines off the ground, and Geller stayed in Pittsburgh.

Maven Machines now has an office Bloomfield, employs about a dozen employees and will be hiring more.

Blue Tiger is putting the technology Geller and Maven Machines developed into its Elite Smart line of headsets and has dedicated its entire booth to the product.

"Always, the vision has been that as the technology matures, we would make it available to consumers," Geller said. "I just didn't think it would happen this fast."

More than a dozen freight companies, including FedEx, Central Freight, Modern Transport and Old Dominion, use Geller's technology. He said the partnership with Blue Tiger makes it available to drivers not working for a major fleet. Geller said he hopes it eventually finds its way into all vehicles.

"This is now ready for the consumer," Geller said.

Blue Tiger hasn't announced a price for the headset. Geller said cost depends on the level of service and includes a monthly fee.

Autodesk

The BLK360 is about the size of a coffee cup, but the 3-D camera is getting a lot of attention at CES.

It combines the camera expertise of Leica with state-of-the-art 3-D imaging software from Autodesk's office in East Liberty.

It was named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards honoree, and Aaron Morris, senior manager of Autodesk's Reality Solutions, isn't shy about its potential in the world of high-priced 3-D scanners.

"For the industry of 3-D scanning, it's a bit of disrupter," Morris said. "It's easier to use. It's lower cost. It's much more portable."

Traditional 3-D scanners, which can take a three-dimensional, 360-degree image that contractors and others can use to take measurements and create models, cost between $30,000 and $50,000 and are cumbersome to use, Morris said. The BLK360 will sell for about $15,000 to $16,000, has a single button and pairs with an app designed for the iPad Pro.

Morris, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute, designed the backbone of the software with a company he founded in Pittsburgh, Allpoint Systems. Autodesk acquired Morris' company at the end of 2012, and he began work on the digital imaging software ReCap 360. The BLK360 runs an updated version of ReCap 360.

The 3-D image streams live to the app, allowing people to mark, annotate and take measurements on site, Morris said. Few scanners integrate with a mobile application.

And it's accurate within millimeters. Morris said the price point could put the scanners — through a rental — in use for even household remodeling projects.

Leica Geosystems, the company manufacturing the BLK360, said the product will be ready to ship in March.

Delphi

This year's CES could be confused with a car show — autonomous vehicles seem to be everywhere.

Auto-supplier Delphi's offering, a self-driving Audi SUV, was tested on Pittsburgh's streets and contains technology from Ottomatika, a CMU spinoff company Delphi acquired in 2015.

Delphi announced its autonomous systems will be available to automakers by 2019.

Delphi didn't respond to requests for comments about its self-driving testing in Pittsburgh before CES. Videos on the company's website show an Audi SUV driving on the city's roads and through tunnels.

Why Delphi Pittsburgh? from Delphi Automotive on Vimeo .

Reports from the show indicate the car made successful, stress-free laps around a 6.3-mile course. The company tweeted that it was "conducting the most complex, real-world #selfdriving demo," as the show opened.

Raj Rajkumar, head of CMU's autonomous vehicle program and founder of Ottomatika, said it is gratifying to see his work on display at CES.

"This year, they are taking it one step further," Rajkumar said, noting he hasn't had much involvement in the development since selling the company to Delphi.

Rajkumar is attending CES again this year. The show, in its 50th year, started with televisions, radios and phonographs. Now, more than a third of it is cars, Rajkumar said.

"Cars are basically computers on wheels," he said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com or 412-336-8448.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.