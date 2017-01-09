Steelers suspend Joey Porter hours after police charge him with assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers on Monday placed assistant coach Joey Porter on leave following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a bouncer and a Pittsburgh police officer in a South Side scuffle just hours after the team's win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter was arrested about 9:30 p.m. on East Carson Street, police said.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night's incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy,” the team said in a statement. “Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.”

The Sunday night incident began when a Pittsburgh police officer in full uniform working an off-duty security detail at The Flats bar on East Carson tried to intervene in an argument between Porter and a security guard outside, according to the complaint.

Officer Paul Abel said that as he approached Porter, who was “clearly trying to bully his way into the establishment,” he heard the doorman, Jon Neskow, say, “Last time you were here, you threatened to kill me. You need to leave. You are not getting in.”

Abel wrote in the complaint that Neskow's hands were in his pockets and he was not shouting. Abel said Porter ignored him when Abel asked what was going on.

Porter then lunged at Neskow and grabbed him by the arms, lifting him off the ground, Abel wrote. Abel and a group of men with Porter pulled the coach off Neskow.

“I placed my hands on Porter's chest to prevent him from advancing back toward Neskow,” Abel wrote. “Porter grabbed both of my wrists, pushing them back toward me. Porter's grasp was so strong and he was holding my wrists so tightly that I could not pull them away from him, no matter how hard I tried.”

Abel noted in the complaint that he is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 145 pounds.

According to the complaint, Porter eventually released Abel's wrists and began walking in the middle of East Carson Street, ignoring commands to stop and shouting, “No, you are going too far now,” and, “I didn't do anything.”

Backup arrived, and Abel handcuffed Porter — who continued to yell, “You're lying, I never touched you,” — without incident, according to the complaint.

Porter is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released on $25,000 bond early Monday, court records show.

Rookie wide receiver Demarcus Ayers expressed some concern about the scuffle and arrest.

“I just hope it doesn't become a distraction, and I hope we have him, because he's done a good job with the linebackers,” Ayers said.

Said Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert, a six-year veteran of the team: “Whatever comes into this locker room stays in here. What is out on the streets is none of my business.”

Police Chief Scott Schubert said there is still much to review in terms of the footage from Abel's body-worn camera and whether he was in compliance with department policy.

Policy dictates that officers wearing body cameras turn them on when there's a need, such as a traffic stop or arriving on a call.

According to the criminal complaint, Abel turned on his body camera partway through the confrontation with Porter, apparently because Porter allegedly grabbed Abel's wrists and refused to let go for some amount of time.

“I can't speak on how much was recorded and any issues related to that because we're still reviewing it,” Schubert said of the body camera footage. He said there is other video from the scene available but did not elaborate.

Mayor Bill Peduto suggested waiting until all the footage has been reviewed before coming to conclusions.

“I think what the chief was trying to say is instead of being conclusive and trying to say what happened, let's wait, let's see, let's get the information that's out there — not just use that (criminal complaint) but use video from body cameras and other cameras that are out there before making a judgment,” he said.

He said investigators are not rushing the review despite the Steelers being in the midst of a playoff run.

“Public safety will never take a backseat to football,” he said. “The process in place for any incident like this will be followed, and public safety comes first.”

Porter was arrested in December 2014 in Bakersfield, Calif., on a felony warrant from Clark County, Nev., for writing a check for nonsufficient funds.

In 2010, in his hometown of Bakersfield, Porter was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Charges later were dropped.

In 2007, while playing for the Dolphins, Porter was issued a summons on a misdemeanor battery charge after an altercation at a Las Vegas casino.

In September 2006, Porter was cited when two of his dogs got loose from his Pine home and killed a miniature horse at a neighbor's farm.

Just before the start of the 2003 season, Porter — then a linebacker with the Steelers — was shot in the buttocks outside a Denver bar. One person was killed and five seriously injured in the early-morning shooting. Porter was in town attending the Colorado-Colorado State football game.

Porter recorded 98 sacks in his 13-season career at linebacker. He played for the Steelers for eight years and twice in that span had double-digit sacks. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers and was named to one All-Pro team.

He retired after playing for the Arizona Cardinals from 2010-11 and rejoined the Steelers as a defensive assistant coach in 2014.

Megan Guza and Joe Rutter are Tribune-Review staff writers.