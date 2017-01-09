Two Pittsburgh officers promoted to sergeant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day saw two Pittsburgh police officers promoted to sergeant Monday morning.

Colby Neidig, 43, and Antonio Ciummo, 51, were promoted to the rank of sergeant by Mayor Bill Peduto during a ceremony at City Hall.

“A lot of times it may seem that the words ‘thank you' are not said enough,” Peduto said. “A lot of times there may be thoughts, concerns, trepidations between the community and police.”

The promotion ceremony came in the midst of reports out of Orlando, Fla., that two officers had been killed in the line of duty.

“But what we have in Pittsburgh is unique,” Peduto said. “We have a community that supports the police, and we have a community that wants to work with the police in order to be able to get the bad guys out of our neighborhoods.”

Assignments won't be announced until later in the week, police officials said. Neidig has 12 years of service, Ciummo 23.

Acting Chief Scott Schubert said both men bring a wealth of knowledge to the rank of sergeant.

“There's a lot you can do to help better prepare our officers,” he said. “You play such a critical role in that. Not everything is about discipline; it's about helping them to learn from basic mistakes and helping them to be the best that they can each and every day.”

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant are some of the most important in the police department.

“Those are the officers that are on the front line day in and day out,” he said. “The leadership that they provide to new officers and to senior officers plays a vital importance to all officers day in and day out.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.