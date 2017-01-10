Allegiant adds Florida destination from Pittsburgh International Airport
Updated 6 hours ago
Allegiant Airlines soon will offer nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla., the company announced Tuesday.
The seasonal flights, beginning May 31, will be the only nonstop flights offered from Pittsburgh International Airport to northwest Florida, the release said.
The airport currently offers nonstop flights to seven Florida cities: Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.Last month, the airline began offering flights from Pittsburgh to Austin, Texas, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
“The addition of Destin, Florida, makes 10 nonstop destinations for Allegiant from Pittsburgh International Airport, a key part of the airport's recent air service success,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a news release.
A Tampa Bay Times investigation last year called into question the safety records of Allegiant's planes.
