Pittsburgh Council OKs police travel to Trump inauguration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police will help provide security during the inauguration this month of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

City Council on Tuesday signed off on a request by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., for officers to help provide security along Trump's parade route.

Pittsburgh plans to send 15 officers, including a commander who will lead the group Jan. 18. They will return Jan. 21. The inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Council also passed a bill requiring the law department to learn whether the city has legal standing to seek bids for development of the Lower Hill District.

The Penguins have had exclusive development rights to the former Civic Arena site since 2007. Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle, who represents the Hill and sponsored the legislation, said he is frustrated that the team has yet to begin construction on the 28 acres.

The team is planning to build housing, office space and entertainment attractions on the site.

Mayor Bill Peduto is expected to sign both pieces of legislation.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com.