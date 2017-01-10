Pottery Barn among stores coming to Galleria of Mt. Lebanon mall
The Pittsburgh area's second Pottery Barn store is coming to the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon mall.
The home furnishings retailer is one of five new tenants announced Tuesday for the complex at Washington and Gilkeson roads. Others are The Yard-An American Gastropub, Sola Salon, Galleria Nails and a new Jernigan's Cigar Lounge.
Also, Pottery Barn Kids, Williams Sonoma, Anthropologie, Talbot's, Footloose, Gymboree, Bravo Italian Restaurant, Mitchell's Fish Market and Panera Bread are among existing tenants that extended leases and are remodeling spaces.
Mid-year openings are expected for Pottery Barn and Sola Salon, said Leslie Vincen, marketing specialist with CBRE.
The more than 167,000-square-foot enclosed mall is 95 percent occupied, according to CBRE Retail Brokerage Services, which handles leading. Pottery Barn also has a store at Ross Park Mall.