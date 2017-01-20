Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

'Dance Moms' star must wait longer to learn possible prison fate
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Abigale 'Abby' Lee Miller, 50, formerly of Penn Hills, director and owner of Reign Dance Productions and star of the reality TV show, 'Dance Moms,' leaves the federal courthouse Downtown after pleading not guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.

Updated 9 hours ago

While one former reality TV star was being sworn in as president Friday, another appeared in a Pittsburgh federal courtroom awaiting a sentence in a bankruptcy fraud case.

Turns out Abby Lee Miller, the “Dance Moms” TV star, will have to wait a little longer to learn whether or not she will go to prison.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti listened to testimony from two government witnesses and scheduled the hearing to continue on Feb. 24.

At issue is whether Miller, 51, a Pittsburgh native, should serve time for concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and failing to report bringing more than $10,000 into the country from Australia in 2014. She pleaded guilty to two criminal charges in June.

Miller's attorney, Robert Ridge, contends probation is a sufficient penalty. The government is seeking 24 to 30 months behind bars.

During Friday's hearing, Larry Wahlquist, a lawyer for the Office of the U.S. Trustee, testified for several hours about Miller's financial disclosures from her bankruptcy filings showing that she was dishonest about her income from her TV performances.

“Without full disclosure, the entire Chapter 11 process falls apart,” Wahlquist said.

Before she faced criminal charges, Miller filed for bankruptcy in 2010 because of poor financial management of her Penn Hills dance studio and related business.

While she was still in bankruptcy, she became a reality TV star and started making money from the shows and dance class events that her fame made possible. She didn't reveal all of the new income to the court.

Miller's bankruptcy reorganization plan would have allowed her to delay paying off her creditors for about five years without having to pay them interest, prosecutors say.

Federal bankruptcy Judge Thomas Agresti was ready to approve that plan until he came across a spinoff TV show to “Dance Moms” called “Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition” while channel surfing. He also found ads for “The Maniac is Back” and her appearance on “American Idol.”

He ordered her to fully disclose her income and assets and come up with a new plan that would pay off her creditors immediately.

“She wasn't going to make it right until she got caught,” Agresti said, according to testimony from a previous hearing read in court by Wahlquist.

After Agresti raised concerns, “Miller suddenly produced $288,137.57 in 49 TV show paychecks which were promptly deposited into her attorney's escrow account on January 7, 2013,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Her bankruptcy involved about $356,000 in debts. Miller hid about $775,000 of income from her “Dance Moms” show as well as ticket and merchandise sales from her Master Class dance classes and other ventures, according to an indictment.

“We uncovered various sources of income she had previously not disclosed,” said FBI Special Agent Sean Langford, who testified Friday.

Ridge pointed out that Miller has accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.

“We're not here today litigating the question of her guilt,” he said when cross-examining Wahlquist.

Ridge also pointed out that Miller has repaid her creditors. They included PNC Bank and its mortgage on her Penn Hills dance studio and Chase and its mortgage on her residence in Davenport, Fla.

The government is arguing that while Miller ultimately paid her creditors, the intent of the fraud was to cause them a loss.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

