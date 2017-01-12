Squirrel Hill man accused of stealing $288K from community organizations ordered to trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A judge on Thursday held for court all charges against a Squirrel Hill man accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a well-known youth baseball league in Pittsburgh's East End and the Taylor Allderdice High School alumni association.

Jeffrey Alan Rosenthal, 63, is charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. He is accused of embezzling money from accounts of the 14th Ward Baseball Association and the alumni association, where he served as president. He oversaw finances for both organizations from 2009 until 2015, prosecutors say. Rosenthal also is accused of stealing about $6,600 from the Allderdice junior varsity baseball team.

Investigators say Rosenthal, as president of the alumni association, wrote and signed checks to himself that he said were reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses. A forensic analysis of Rosenthal's bank records discredited that claim, Kevin Flanigan, a detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

According to investigators, Rosenthal then claimed he had money he had been saving since 1977 and he had used that to pay for expenses.

Flanigan testified that his interviews with other individuals led him to disbelieve Rosenthal.

Rosenthal allegedly told Flanigan that a $100,000 check to himself was to cover the cost of umpires for 14th Ward games. A volunteer testified that the general practice was to pay each umpire $40 from concession profits at the end of every game, though no records of such payments were kept.

The theft investigation began in 2015 when Taylor Allderdice High School's parent-teacher organization prepared to take over the alumni association. The new treasurer noticed checks written from the alumni association to the 14th Ward Baseball Association and from the baseball association to Rosenthal, investigators said.

According to an affidavit, Rosenthal wrote 745 checks to himself totaling $288,000 between September 2009 and October 2015. When interviewed by investigators, he claimed the money was used to fund trophies, T-shirts, equipment and a new roof for the 14th Ward's concession stand, authorities said.

Jeff Stein, commissioner of 14th Ward Baseball, wrote an email to parents shortly after the charges were filed saying Rosenthal “has done nothing wrong and will be cleared of this when all is said and done.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.