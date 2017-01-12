Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Homewood might soon trade vacant lots for new townhomes
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is poised to build the first market-rate housing in decades in Homewood.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's board of directors on Thursday unanimously approved an exclusive, one-year negotiating period for the sale of 29 abandoned properties in Homewood to the housing authority. The housing authority would pay $1, plus costs, for each property in the economically depressed neighborhood.

Officials said the authority has contracted with Columbus, Ohio-based KBK Enterprises to construct 58 townhouses on Formosa Way, Hamilton Avenue and Susquehanna Street at a total estimated cost of $19 million. About 30 percent of the homes will be offered at market rates, with the remainder designated for poor tenants.

“There's not been any market-rate development (in Homewood) in 50 or 60 years,” said City Councilman Ricky Burgess of North Point Breeze, adding that the homes would rent for about $1,200 per month. “I'm guaranteeing you this will be the beginning of Homewood's redevelopment.”

Homewood for years has been one of the city's most blighted and crime-plagued neighborhoods. It has an unemployment rate of more than 30 percent and a median income ranging from $15,000 to $25,000, according to city demographic data. More than 1,000 vacant houses dot the neighborhood.

All but three of the 29 abandoned properties are vacant lots. One is used for parking, and decaying buildings occupy the other two.

Several residents attending Thursday's URA meeting said they oppose development on Hamilton Avenue and asked board members to postpone a vote until another location is selected. They accused the housing authority of “ramming” the development through without full vetting by residents.

Most speakers hailed the project, though, saying it would help reverse urban blight that has plagued the neighborhood for generations.

“If we do not have this type of building come to Homewood, it's going to die off,” said Ronald Brown, owner of an Allstate insurance agency in Homewood.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

