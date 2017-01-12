Zambelli attributes $200K fine to 'poor recordkeeping'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Castle-based Zambelli International Fireworks announced Thursday it has agreed to pay a $200,000 fine and suspend operations for two weeks because of shortcomings the company attributed to “poor recordkeeping.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began investigating the pyrotechnics company after state police found stolen fireworks in a former employee's home in 2014, company officials said.

Zambelli managing partner Ed Meyer said changes spurred by the punitive measures “will continue our growth and success as a company.”

“This is a very serious issue that relates to poor recordkeeping, not to the strength of Zambelli Fireworks,” Meyer said in a news release. “We are a world leader with strong bookings in 2017.”

Zambelli, whose roots date to 1893, runs fireworks shows globally as well as at some of Western Pennsylvania's largest events, including Highmark First Night Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve and Kennywood's annual Independence Day event.

Company officials said the restrictions would not affect clients because no shows were scheduled during the suspension period. It was unclear when the suspension would run.

