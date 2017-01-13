Steelers rally set for today in Downtown
The Steelers are headed to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday in a AFC Divisional playoff game. The winner gets one step closer to the Super Bowl.
While the team prepares for the game, Steelers fans can show their pride and send off the team at a rally at the courtyard of the County Courthouse in Downtown at noon on Friday.
TribLive will live stream the rally on Facebook at www.facebook.com/triblive.
The Steelers announced that there will giveaways during the rally and DJ Steve Maffei Jr. is set to host and the Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline and Steely McBeam will also be on hand to entertain the crowd. Steelers alumni Dwayne Woodruff and Chris Hoke will be in attendance.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto have declared Friday “#HereWeGo Day” in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh.
The Steelers - Chiefs game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.