Allegheny

Pittsburgh police investgate 3 non-fatal shootings in 1 day
Megan Guza | Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Three separate shootings in different Pittsburgh neighborhoods Thursday sent three people to hospitals, according to police.

The first afternoon shooting injured a Carnegie man as he walked through Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

Police responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of Flowers Avenue and Gertrude Street for a report of gunshots. Officers arrived to find paramedics and firefighters treating a 24-year-old man for gunshot wounds to his right hand and leg, Toler said.

Paramedics transported the man, who police did not identify, to UPMC Mercy in stable condition, she said.

Police responded about 5:20 p.m. to Northview Heights for a report of a man shot in the calf, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. Paramedics transported the victim to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition.

As officers were searching the area for suspects, detectives spotted two men matching the suspects' descriptions walking behind a building on Hazlett Street, Schaffer said. When the detectives put their vehicle into reverse to get a better look at the men, they took off, and detectives gave chase.

Khramm Jenkins, 20. Of Homestead, was taken into custody on Penfort Street, Schaffer said. He had a firearm on him that was later found to be stolen, Schaffer said.

The second man, Richard Taylor, 20, of Forest Hills, ran into a wooded area behind the community garden on Penfort Street, according to Schaffer. He was taken into custody without incident and found to have more than a dozen stamp bags of heroin, a bag of marijuana and a black ski mask on him.

Jenkins and Taylor are both charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearms violations and escape. Jenkins is also charged with receiving stolen property.

Taylor is also charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.

The third shooting happened just after 8:40 p.m. in Homewood. The city's ShotSpotter system notified officers that five rounds had been fired near Kelly Street, Toler said.

Police found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, she said, and paramedics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim was walking his dog when he was shot, and the dog was eventually found on East Liberty Boulevard, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The dog's condition was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, Toler said.

