Western Pa. represented at D.C. march

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Katherin Gassei arrived in the United States 12 years ago.

She made Pittsburgh her home, calling the people she met both friendly and welcoming. But now the German immigrant, a biologist who came here to pursue her studies, says she is worried by the rhetoric of the recent presidential election.

“As an immigrant myself, I had to go through many steps (to come to America),” Gassei said, recalling the lengths she had to go to in order to obtain permanent resident status. She will get her full citizenship by 2019, just in time to vote in the next presidential election.

Until then, she'll do what she can to express her feelings — even it if includes protesting in the nation's capital.

Gassei joined more than 500,000 people Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Despite the larger-than-expected turnout, the demonstration remained orderly. Many marchers even doubled back to rejoin the march after they completed the planned 2-mile route, spilling onto neighboring streets. “Love trumps hate” and “This is what democracy looks like” were among the most frequently heard chants.

The Greater Pittsburgh area was well represented among marchers from across the United States and the world. Groups such as the Westmoreland County Democrats and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania organized buses to transport marchers. An estimated 25,000 people joined a Sister March in downtown Pittsburgh.

Marchers demonstrated in support of several causes, including reproductive rights, climate change awareness and preserving the Affordable Care Act. They also expressed concerns about how women, people of color, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ communities will be treated under the new presidential administration.

Victoria Brown, a marcher from Maryland, described the atmosphere as “angry, excited, respectful of each other.” She marched with a group of 13 friends who carried portraits of major female historical figures.

Brown carried a portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt.

“We just brainstormed and came up with a list of strong women,” Brown said.

Counter-protests were minimal. Isolated demonstrators gathered throughout the rally area to challenge marchers on issues such as reproductive rights and immigration.

Marchers like Etta Ettlinger traveled a bit farther — just over 12 hours from Jacksonville, Fla. — to join in. But this wasn't Ettlinger's first time in Washington as a protester. She was here in 1972 as a student activist protesting the Vietnam War following the re-election of Richard Nixon.

She said Saturday's march was important because it will call attention to the issues she thinks many Americans are worried about, such as the safety of immigrants and Muslims, police brutality and the preservation of women's rights.

“There's nothing new about that,” she said. “Women's rights have been under attack, always.”

Chants of “We will not go away, welcome to your first day” roared in the background as Ettlinger spoke.

“I think we are building a new movement,” she said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.