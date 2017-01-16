Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girlfriend of Penn Hills High School crash victim emotionally 'devastated'
Bob Bauder | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Submitted
Alexis Rhone (left), 17, captain of the Penn Hills High School cheerleading squad, was sleeping in the backseat of a car driven by Donovan Baynes, also 17 and of Penn Hills, when it struck a pole on Rodi Road around 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, according to Lisa Hairston, Rhone’s mother. Baynes died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.

Updated 6 hours ago

Alexis Rhone remembers the car turning onto Rodi Road in Penn Hills and then waking with a blinding headache. Her boyfriend, Donovan “Donnie” Baynes, touched her on the leg, she said, as she lay partway through the windshield.

Rhone, 17, realized they had been in an accident. The car struck a utility pole on Rodi Road, killing Baynes, also 17, a starting defensive end on the Penn Hills High School football team and a promising scholar headed to college.

“After I woke up, I screamed for help,” Rhone said. “Then I crawled back into the car because my boyfriend hit my leg. He touched me.”

He was unresponsive after that, she said.

The seniors had returned from a recruiting visit to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va. The school was interested in signing Baynes, but he had not yet made his college choice. They had just dropped off Baynes' mom, Dana DiNatale.

Rhone, captain of the school's cheerleading squad, said she met Baynes in sixth grade. They were friends and liked each other, but it took an 11th-grade homecoming dance to bring them together as a couple. They had been an item ever since.

“We were happy together,” she said.

Rhone is recovering from her injuries — a broken nose and ligament injuries to her spine and neck — in Forbes Regional Hospital, where her boyfriend was pronounced dead of neck and body injuries.

“Physically she's OK, but emotionally she is very devastated,” said Rhone's mother, Lisa Hairston, 46. “She's trying to make it through.”

Rhone was expected to be released Monday but will remain until she has surgery on her nose, her mother said.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said officers have not determined the cause of the crash. He said witnesses reported seeing the 2015 Kia Forte drive into the pole. It did not appear to turn with a curve in the road, he said. A front airbag deployed.

“There's nothing in the report to indicate speed was a factor, but it does look like the driver was distracted,” Burton said.

Rhone said she remembers nothing leading to the crash.

“My plan is to just keep moving forward and have him by my side in spirit,” she said. “I know he'll help me to become successful.”

The Penn Hills School District expressed condolences to the families of both students on its website Monday and said grief counselors would be available when school resumes Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As of Monday evening, 214 people had contributed a total of $13,150 toward funeral expenses and a potential scholarship, according to a GoFundMe page created Sunday by Penn Hills Quarterback Club President Bill Navari.

Staff writer Samson X Horne contributed. Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

