Pittsburgh town hall tackles racially charged issues

Spotting a police cruiser in the rearview mirror almost always elicits tension in the Rev. Alfred Brown.

“It doesn't affect you when a police car appears behind you like it does me,” Brown, 73, a black pastor at Pittsburgh Hope Chapel, told several white people seated at a table during a community event Tuesday night in East Liberty. “If a police car gets behind me, my heart races. I even want to pull over and let him by just because of who I am. Never spent a day in jail in my life, never been arrested in my life, that doesn't matter.

“The fact is I'm driving black.”

“I've never been inside a black person's skin,” said Paul Griffin, 61, of McKeesport, sitting two seats away. “It's so hard for me to imagine what you go through on a day-to-day basis.”

About 160 Western Pennsylvania residents convened with more than a dozen public officials to discuss racially charged issues at a town hall-type gathering at The Union Project, a former church on Negley Avenue.

Residents shared their experiences and concerns with representatives from city and county governments, the Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf's office and law enforcement.

Yuzi Nakamura, 28, of Garfield, a Carnegie Mellon University computer science graduate student and second-generation Asian-American, said she has been surprised by derogatory remarks she has heard in Pittsburgh when she's with her boyfriend, who is black and from the United Kingdom.

“Walking down the street, he'll get people yelling out the car the n-word at him,” Nakamura told those seated near her. “It's kind of terrifying when it happens to someone you care about.”

Officials provided their perspectives on racism as well as glimpses into solutions in the works to address its negative impacts, such as by improving processes for reporting discrimination and recruiting more minorities to join police departments and run for political office.

“When you call 911, we don't get on the radio and say what's your race, religion, ethnic background, how you identify yourself — we don't,” Pittsburgh police acting Chief Scott Schubert said. “We get into this job, this profession, this calling, because we want to help people.

“What I really want to get out of this is to learn from you.”

“Ultimately, our authority comes from the people,” said Allegheny County police Superintendent Coleman McDonough. “And when I talk about authority in this sense, I'm referring to our legitimacy in the eyes of the community. Without that, we can't do our jobs.”

The nearly three-hour event served as a precursor to the 19th annual Summit Against Racism on Saturday, a series of workshops hosted by the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary's Metro-Urban Institute and the Black and White Reunion.

“The idea came out of a conversation that the public should have an opportunity for more meaningful conversation with those in public office,” said Tim Stevens, who helped organize the anti-racism summit and serves as CEO and chairman of the Black Political Empowerment Project, a Hill District-based nonprofit that aims to empower blacks through civic engagement.

Tuesday night's event focused on the theme, “Polarization to cooperation: How do we get there?”

“It's going to take talking. It's going to take hard questions, and it's going to take receiving hard questions and questioning ourselves and who we are and why we do things,” Schubert said. “If we do that, we can truly move forward and do what we should be doing: working as one with the community.”

Jim Roddey, former chief executive of Allegheny County, said the key to overcoming divisions is learning to “disagree without being disagreeable.”

“As a Republican, this has been a very challenging year for me,” said Roddey, who in March left his post as chairman of Allegheny County's GOP. “We (need to) listen and open our minds and our hearts to what other people are saying.”

Sean Barill, 18, a high school senior from Greensburg, lamented that where he lives in Westmoreland County lacks diversity and opportunities to talk about it.

“We don't have something like this, and we should,” Barill said. “I see progress in my generation, and I'm 18, but at the same time I see older generations in communities that still have prejudices that are very strong, and I don't know how to connect with those people to change their opinion.”

Among ideas floated by residents: hold government accountable for promises to award contracts to minority-owned companies; improve access to affordable housing; engage faith leaders in anti-racism efforts; and prioritize the needs of longtime residents over deep-pocketed developers.

State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, lamented the low representation of blacks in political offices. But he emphasized that he's not sure “government and elected officials have the capacity to end racism.”

“Government by nature is status quo or trying to make incremental change,” Wheatley said. “It's hard for the institutions by themselves to change the system. You need individuals to force a cultural change.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.