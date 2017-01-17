Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Amazon opens 'machine translation' office in Pittsburgh
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Brooke Sumner, receptionist for Amazon’s South Side Works office, greets visitors Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, as the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh.
Andrew Moore, Dean of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University applauds speakers at Amazon’s South Side Works office Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh.
Council President Bruce Kraus, seen though an iPhone reads a proclamation proclaiming Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, Amazon Day at Amazon's South Side Works office when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Tin Franovic, software engineer at Amazon works at Amazon's South Side Works office when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Severin Hacker, CTO of Duolingo speaks to the crowd at Amazon's South Side Works office when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Work space at at Amazon's South Side Works office is shown when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
A software engineer who preferred to not be named works at Amazon's South Side Works office when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Work space at at Amazon's South Side Works office is shown when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.
Amazon officially opened its first corporate office at South Side Works, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016.

Another tech heavyweight has established a Pittsburgh presence.

Seattle-based Amazon officially opened a small corporate office Tuesday in South Side Works.

The 50 Amazon employees will work on machine translation and in departments like Alexa, the digital assistant in Amazon's Echo device, and Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud-computing arm, said Bill Kaper, general manager of the new Pittsburgh office and a Butler County native.

“Pittsburgh is a city of phenomenal tech talent. Both CMU and the University of Pittsburgh are training some of the best and brightest software engineers and research scientists,” Kaper said.

Alon Lavie, an adjunct faculty member at the Language Technologies Institute at Carnegie Mellon University and senior manager at Amazon's Pittsburgh office in charge of the machine translation research and development group, said his group is developing technology that will help Amazon business groups translate their products and services into all the languages in which the company operates.

Amazon acquired in September 2015 a CMU spin-off company founded by Lavie and a fellow professor, Robert Olszewski. Safaba Translation Solutions developed automated translation products for large companies like Dell and PayPal.

Cubicles filled most of the workspace. There is a lounge with a pingpong table and checkerboard and a kitchen. A poster of a cat floating in outer space with lasers coming out of its eyes and grasping at a slice of pepperoni pizza hung on a pillar in the office. Kaper said the office culture would be similar to Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, where employees can take their dog to work and wear shorts and flip-flops. The office first opened in August.

Tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Google, Facebook and others have offices scattered throughout Pittsburgh. Amazon operates a sort center in the West End neighborhood of Fairywood that employs hundreds, but its South Side office is the first to tap into Pittsburgh's tech talent pool.

Andrew Moore, dean of CMU's School of Computer Science, said Amazon locating its translation work in Pittsburgh makes sense. Amazon's technology relies on artificial intelligence to translate. Pittsburgh, Moore said, is the birthplace of AI.

“As that history has carried along, it has been wonderful to see how it affected the economic development of Pittsburgh with wonderful opportunities such as the one Amazon is beginning today to bring in whole new revolutionary technologies into the world and introduce them from Pittsburgh,” Moore said.

Amazon also gave a $10,000 donation to Community Human Services, where some of its employees have volunteered since coming to Pittsburgh. Jon Hoffmann, COO of Community Human Services, said the money will operate the organization's food pantry for a month and will service 2,000 and provide 24,000 pounds of produce.

